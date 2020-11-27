OLEAN - Charles T. "Chuck" Walters, of 1213 Walnut St., Olean, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020).
Born Jan. 15, 1936, in Olean, he was the son of the late Therold W. Walters and Mary Garmack Walters Sutter. On Sept. 2, 1961, at St. John's Church, he married his soulmate and loving wife, Diane McGraw, who survives.
Chuck was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1954, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
After his service with the military, Chuck went to work for the former Daystrom Furniture. He later worked for Manufacturers Hanover Bank, where he held several positions throughout his career there.
He was a former member of Transfiguration Church, and a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Club. He was the former treasurer and lifelong member of the Pulaski club, where he enjoyed going to socialize with his friends. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Chuck was an avid golfer and New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Stephen (Byron Brazil) Walters of Tampa, Fla. and Laurie (Larry) Pavlock of Olean; two grandchildren, Christopher and Ashley Pavlock; one brother, David Sutter of Olean; two sisters, Nancy (James) Rouleau of Allegany and Margaret (Arthur) Shaner of Portville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Vergil Sutter, who raised him as a young boy; and one brother, Vergil Sutter.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today (Nov. 27, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Olean. Burial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family. COVID-19 precautions for visitation and funeral services are required.
Memorials if desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
