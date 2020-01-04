Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Newsome


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Newsome Obituary
OLEAN - Charles W. Newsome, of 417 S. Union St., passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.

Born July 23, 1953, in Pikeville, Ky., he was the son of Wilson and Hazel Mullins Newsome.

Charles had been a resident of Olean for a number of years, where he attended the Linwood Center, in Allegany, and received the loving support of the caregivers at Intandem.

He enjoyed his independence, and was able to move about town on the OATS bus, where he stopped for coffee at a few of his favorite spots, Country Fair and Tim Horton's. He could always be seen enjoying a cigarette and also liked being outdoors, fishing and going to the movies. He liked participating in the "Golden Olympics" where he played basketball.

He is survived by a son, Jason Donovan; a brother, Roger Newsome; a sister, Glenda (Bob) Damron; an aunt, Bertha Newsome Scott; an uncle, Jessie (Edna) Newsome; cousins, Jimmy (Susie) Scott, Danny (Teresa) Scott, Judy Tacket and Bobby Scott; second cousins, Lula Mae (Jack) Blankenship, Jimmy (Melissa) Newsome, Danny (Karen) Newsome and Gordon Newsome; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Karen Sue West in 2017; a grandmother, Lula Flanery Newsome; and a grandfather, Duran Newsome.

Friends are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) from at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Wes Gilbert, to officiate. Burial will be in Newsome Branch Cemetery, Birgie, Ky.

Memorials if desired, may be made to Intandem, 1439 Buffalo St., Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -