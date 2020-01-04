|
|
OLEAN - Charles W. Newsome, of 417 S. Union St., passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.
Born July 23, 1953, in Pikeville, Ky., he was the son of Wilson and Hazel Mullins Newsome.
Charles had been a resident of Olean for a number of years, where he attended the Linwood Center, in Allegany, and received the loving support of the caregivers at Intandem.
He enjoyed his independence, and was able to move about town on the OATS bus, where he stopped for coffee at a few of his favorite spots, Country Fair and Tim Horton's. He could always be seen enjoying a cigarette and also liked being outdoors, fishing and going to the movies. He liked participating in the "Golden Olympics" where he played basketball.
He is survived by a son, Jason Donovan; a brother, Roger Newsome; a sister, Glenda (Bob) Damron; an aunt, Bertha Newsome Scott; an uncle, Jessie (Edna) Newsome; cousins, Jimmy (Susie) Scott, Danny (Teresa) Scott, Judy Tacket and Bobby Scott; second cousins, Lula Mae (Jack) Blankenship, Jimmy (Melissa) Newsome, Danny (Karen) Newsome and Gordon Newsome; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Karen Sue West in 2017; a grandmother, Lula Flanery Newsome; and a grandfather, Duran Newsome.
Friends are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) from at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Wes Gilbert, to officiate. Burial will be in Newsome Branch Cemetery, Birgie, Ky.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Intandem, 1439 Buffalo St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 4, 2020