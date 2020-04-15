|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Charlotte A. Prindle Neefe, 89, a longtime resident of Coudersport, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) in her home, with her children by her side, after a brief illness.
Born Friday, March 27, 1931, in Kane, she was a daughter of Arthur D. and Edith I. Benson Prindle. On Oct. 25, 1952, in Kane, she married James G. "Jim" Neefe, who went to be with our Lord on March 15, 2020.
Charlotte was a 1949 graduate of Kane Area High School and continued her education at the Mt. Sinai Hospital School of X-Ray in Chicago, Ill., graduating in 1952.
She pursued her medical career with employment at the former Potter County Memorial Hospital in Coudersport as an x-ray technician for several years. She then went to work for Dr. George Mosch of Coudersport, retiring after 46 years.
She spent the next several years as an EMT for the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Service and as a volunteer for Charles Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport.
Charlotte was a member of Park United Methodist Church in Coudersport since 1952. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Charlotte never knew a stranger.
Surviving are her three children, Steven J. (Theresa Cline) of Coudersport, James A. (Julie Herzog) Neefe of Boiling Springs and Julie A. Neefe (Ronn) Page of Auburn, Ind.; three grandsons, Steve, Marshall and Cody; four great-grandsons, Branden, Jorden, Hayden and Oliver; and a brother, Arthur C. (Jean) Prindle of Andover, N.J.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband of 67 years.
At Charlotte's request, private burial services will be held in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport. The Rev. Scott Ogden, pastor of Park United Methodist Church, Coudersport, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 S. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Charlotte entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Charlotte, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020