Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Woodin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte M. Woodin


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte M. Woodin Obituary
Charlotte M. Woodin

FARMERSVILLE STATION - Charlotte M. Woodin, of 9948 Route 243, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) in Olean General Hospital.

She was born March 14, 1927, in East Aurora, a daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Dennis Powell. She married Joseph L. Woodin, who predeceased her July 2, 1990.

Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Wesley Oden, pastor of the Houghton Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Christin Church Cemetery, Franklindale, Pa.

Charlotte's family has requested memorials if desired be sent directly to the family at 9948 Route 243, Apt. C., Farmersville Station, NY 14060.

Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -