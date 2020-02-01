|
Charlotte M. Woodin
FARMERSVILLE STATION - Charlotte M. Woodin, of 9948 Route 243, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) in Olean General Hospital.
She was born March 14, 1927, in East Aurora, a daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Dennis Powell. She married Joseph L. Woodin, who predeceased her July 2, 1990.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Wesley Oden, pastor of the Houghton Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Christin Church Cemetery, Franklindale, Pa.
Charlotte's family has requested memorials if desired be sent directly to the family at 9948 Route 243, Apt. C., Farmersville Station, NY 14060.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 1, 2020