Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200

Charlotte Reilley OSF

Charlotte Reilley OSF Obituary
ALLEGANY - Garneita Marie Reilley died Saturday (March 14, 2020) at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1924, in Cortland, the daughter of Leo and Donalda Corl Reilley, of Cortland.

Sr. Charlotte entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Feb. 2, 1943; was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1943; and professed her final religious vows on Aug. 16, 1950. As an Allegany Franciscan, Sister lived and worked for 77 years, sharing in the life and mission of the Congregation.

Sister Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Donalda Reilley; and Sr. Natalina O'Neil, an Allegany Franciscan, who passed away Feb. 13, 2000.

A Wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) in St. Elizabeth Motherhouse Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020) in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

For condolences, please visit letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
