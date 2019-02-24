Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte V. Stanbro. View Sign





She was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Wethersfield, a daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Hamer) Ward.



She attended the Pioneer Christian Fellowship Church in Arcade and enjoyed playing dominos and spending time with her grandchildren.



She was an assembler for American Locker in Ellicottville. Prior to working at American Locker, she worked at the Mockingbird Yo Yo factory in Arcade along with various stores in the area. She also worked in the cafeteria at Pioneer Central.



Her husband, Durwin A. Stanbro who she married on June 20, 1959, in Arcade, passed away in 2002.



Charlotte is survived by her children, Rick (Cheryl Wroblewski) Stanbro of Buffalo, Jeffrey (Gail) Stanbro of Machias, Kevin Stanbro of Franklinville, Todd (Cyndi) Stanbro of Arcade and Sharon "Sherri" (Lee) Ameis of Arcade; her siblings, Frank "Sonny" (Claire) Ward Jr. of Arcade, Joy Cobb of Arcade; her sister-in-law Edna Klejka of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Patti Burke of Oklahoma.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Jack Ward, Ted (Jean) Ward and June LaWahle.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Pioneer Christian Fellowship, 303 Rt. 39, Arcade where Pastor Jeff Hokenson will officiate. Interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Machias.



Memorials may be made to the Arcade Rescue Squad, PO Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009.



