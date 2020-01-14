|
CUBA - Charlotte Y. Murphy, 99, of 254 W. Shore Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at her winter home, in Clearwater Beach, Fla.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020