Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
24 Genesee Pkwy
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Y. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Y. Murphy Obituary
CUBA - Charlotte Y. Murphy, 99, of 254 W. Shore Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at her winter home, in Clearwater Beach, Fla.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -