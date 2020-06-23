SIX NATIONS, Ontario, Canada - Chase L. Biscup-Redeye, 24, of Six Nations, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died Friday (June 19, 2020) at Brantford General Hospital, after a long battle with juvenile diabetes.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A complete obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.