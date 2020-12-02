1/1
Chauncey Brace
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chauncey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALAMANCA - Mr. Chauncey Brace, 82, of East State Street, Salamanca, died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.

Born Aug. 18, 1938, in Albany, he was the son of the late Chauncey and Ivaline Allen Brace. He had been married to Patricia Lockhart, who survives. He had previously been married to Betty Dork Brace, who predeceased him in 2000.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Brace had been employed with Busch Industries for over 20 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Ruth McClune of Newport News, Va. and Margaret (Norman) Green of Salamanca; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Amanda Hinman; and a son, Earl Brace.

There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved