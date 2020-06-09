GREAT VALLEY - Chelsey D. Burrell, 31, of Great Valley, died unexpectedly Saturday (June 6, 2020) at home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.