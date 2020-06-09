Chelsey Danielle Burrell
1988 - 2020
GREAT VALLEY - Chelsey Danielle Burrell, 31, of Great Valley, died unexpectedly Saturday morning (June 6, 2020) at her home.

Born Sept. 20, 1988, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Maurice H. Cloud and Alana J. Lindell-Cloud. She was married on June 24, 2017, to her loving husband, Armand Burrell, who survives.

She was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 2007, and working on her LPN in nursing at Olean BOCES.

Chelsey's greatest joy, pride and happiness was her family - her husband; her two daughters, Alexa Rae (11) and Sidney Maurice (2 ½); her sisters; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Her family loved her beyond words.

Surviving, besides her husband and two daughters, Alexa and Sidney, are her two sisters, Heidi (Philip) Jimerson and Greta (Shawn) Gregory, both of Great Valley; two brothers, Doug (Jill) Cloud and Andrew Cloud; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a sister, Lorrie Cloud.

Chelsey enjoyed the outdoors. She loved her home, which had been her grandparents Sidney and Betty Lindell's; the beauty of the hills and valleys of the Hollow; her pets; fishing; reading; and horses.

Chelsey was a kind, loving, fun and social person, with a contagious laugh making all around her smile and laugh as well. She had a special, precious beauty and would often share her hopes and dreams and regularly expressed how grateful and blessed she was.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (June 11, 2020) at the family home, 4568 Hungry Hollow Road, Great Valley, at which time funeral services will be held. There will not be a reception following, but rather a celebration of life at a later date.

Flowers can be sent to 4568 Hungry Hollow or donations can be made to CCSE Federal Credit Union, in the name of Armand Burrell in support of their daughters.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 03:00 PM
family home
JUN
11
Funeral service
family home
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
