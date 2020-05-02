TALLMADGE, Ohio - Cherianne Wold, 72, of Tallmadge, passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020) after succumbing to a brief battle with cancer.
She received her doctorate in sacred studies from the Christian Life School of Theology; a bachelor of business administration from Liberty University; and was an ordained reverend through Open Door Ministries.
Cherianne had a long and successful career in public service, working with the elderly as the director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, in Olean, N.Y.
While she loved her family, her church and her many friends here in the U.S., Cherianne was truly at home in the mission field, serving Jesus with her heart and hands.
After retiring she was free to pursue her true passion of full-time ministry. She worked for a missionary training school in Guatemala, before opening a second school outside Nairobi, Kenya. Over the course of many years and many trips there, she fell in love with Kenyans and the Masai people, establishing the Quest for Happiness Orphanage.
Serving as many as 90 Kenyan children at a time, Cherianne worked diligently to find sponsors for as many of them as possible, to help provide for their needs. She has led numerous teams of volunteers to bring joy to Kenyan children and the message of Jesus Christ to the Kenyan people.
Cherianne's family takes comfort in knowing she has gone home to be with her beloved savior.
Cherianne is survived by her children, Tammi (Mark) Smith, Sandra (Reverend Steve) Patrick and twins, Elizabeth (Daniel) Stratton and Martin (Lauren) Wold; a brother, Orrin (Chris) Marousch; a nephew, Wade (Amanda) Marousch; and grandchildren, Ian (fiancée Lauren) Patrick, Noah (fiancée Anna) Patrick, Isabel Stratton, Wesley Stratton, Jackson Stratton, Gabriel Wold, Levi Wold and baby Stratton on the way.
Cherianne was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Frank and Betty Jane Miner Marousch.
Due to the current health situation, a private visitation has been held and cremation has taken place.
Memorials will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Please visit Cherianne's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Quest for Happiness Orphanage. Donations can be sent to 321 Front St., Olean, NY 14760.
She received her doctorate in sacred studies from the Christian Life School of Theology; a bachelor of business administration from Liberty University; and was an ordained reverend through Open Door Ministries.
Cherianne had a long and successful career in public service, working with the elderly as the director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, in Olean, N.Y.
While she loved her family, her church and her many friends here in the U.S., Cherianne was truly at home in the mission field, serving Jesus with her heart and hands.
After retiring she was free to pursue her true passion of full-time ministry. She worked for a missionary training school in Guatemala, before opening a second school outside Nairobi, Kenya. Over the course of many years and many trips there, she fell in love with Kenyans and the Masai people, establishing the Quest for Happiness Orphanage.
Serving as many as 90 Kenyan children at a time, Cherianne worked diligently to find sponsors for as many of them as possible, to help provide for their needs. She has led numerous teams of volunteers to bring joy to Kenyan children and the message of Jesus Christ to the Kenyan people.
Cherianne's family takes comfort in knowing she has gone home to be with her beloved savior.
Cherianne is survived by her children, Tammi (Mark) Smith, Sandra (Reverend Steve) Patrick and twins, Elizabeth (Daniel) Stratton and Martin (Lauren) Wold; a brother, Orrin (Chris) Marousch; a nephew, Wade (Amanda) Marousch; and grandchildren, Ian (fiancée Lauren) Patrick, Noah (fiancée Anna) Patrick, Isabel Stratton, Wesley Stratton, Jackson Stratton, Gabriel Wold, Levi Wold and baby Stratton on the way.
Cherianne was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Frank and Betty Jane Miner Marousch.
Due to the current health situation, a private visitation has been held and cremation has taken place.
Memorials will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Please visit Cherianne's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Quest for Happiness Orphanage. Donations can be sent to 321 Front St., Olean, NY 14760.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2020.