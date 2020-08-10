OLEAN - Christina M. Meyers, of 903 Osgood Ave., passed away on Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Christina was born on Jan. 10, 1991, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of Charles Meyers and Deborah C. Karmasek Meyers.
She was a 2012 graduate of Olean High School.
Christina enjoyed listening to music; playing ball; watching movies; having books read to her; and riding buses. Although she did not speak, she recognized and understood what people were saying.
Christina will be remembered as a very loving and adoring child. She was always happy and a joy to be around.
Christina is survived by her father, Charles Meyers of Wellsville; and her mother, Deborah Meyers of Olean.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020), at which time a funeral service will be held at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, will officiate.
