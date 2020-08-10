1/1
Christina M. Meyers
OLEAN - Christina M. Meyers, of 903 Osgood Ave., passed away on Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Christina was born on Jan. 10, 1991, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of Charles Meyers and Deborah C. Karmasek Meyers.

She was a 2012 graduate of Olean High School.

Christina enjoyed listening to music; playing ball; watching movies; having books read to her; and riding buses. Although she did not speak, she recognized and understood what people were saying.

Christina will be remembered as a very loving and adoring child. She was always happy and a joy to be around.

Christina is survived by her father, Charles Meyers of Wellsville; and her mother, Deborah Meyers of Olean.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020), at which time a funeral service will be held at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
