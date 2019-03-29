Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine A. Tincher. View Sign

OLEAN - Christine A. Tincher, of 710 Edgewood Ave., passed away Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after years of struggling with dementia caused by early-onset Alzheimer's, and a recent diagnosis of advanced ovarian cancer.



Christine was born in Olean, on April 16, 1955. She was the youngest, and only daughter, of William and Glenna Torrey.



Christine was a 1973 graduate of Olean High School.



Like many of her time, she found work locally and remained a citizen of Olean for life.



Christine grew up on the Torrey Farm of East River Road, in Olean. The daughter of a farmer and nurse, and a sibling to three older brothers, of which the closest in age was nine years her senior. Christine had a childhood defined by independence, imagination and at times, boring solitude.



Her friends, and fellow mischief makers, were most often the animals she was surrounded by, such as her goat and devoted protector, Billy Butters, and her faithful steeds that carried her boldly and safely through adventures of wild imagination, in the farm's forest covered hills, and a neighbor dog that waited eagerly for her return from school and the fun to begin.



When the solitude of farm life became too much, she struck out and found a hobby that became a regular part of her life throughout her adult years. Some may remember that Olean's original library was housed in the building next to the post office in Times Square. If Christine was not on the farm with the animals, she would be found among the shelves of the "old" library, loading her arms with books that would take her to faraway lands, and introduce her to fantastic characters and creatures, that could only exist in the minds of great authors.



In 1974, Christine entered into marriage for 23 years, with Conrad Tincher. Later, she would become the loving companion of Mike Bowser for the rest of her life. She gave birth to two children, Kelly and Brent, during her marriage and became a stay-at-home mom.



Time went on, and Christine returned to school to get her associate degree through Olean Business Institute paralegal program, when both children became young adults in the mid-1990s.



Shortly before graduation, she interned for Mountain and Spears law office and demonstrated her strong work ethic and intellect, which earned her a permanent position with the law firm. Christine remained with the firm until 2013, when she was no longer able to carry out her duties, because of the complications brought on by Alzheimer's.



The lessons and experiences of Christine's childhood shaped her life as an adult. She was a strong-minded woman, who possessed a steadfast loyalty to what she believed as right or wrong. Like all humans, living a perfect life is a thing of myth and legend. She had her share of successes and mistakes. But, looking back, she lived a life that afforded her the human experience - that of imperfection, uncertainty, excitement and times of happiness.



Beside her love of reading, Christine enjoyed other small city pleasures like league bowling; crafting of all sorts; and especially gardening. A source of pleasure, and an escape for thought or frustration, Christine's gardens provided a release and the opportunity to unleash her creativity and drive to nurture beauty.



She is survived by her loving companion, Mike Bowser; his children Abbey, Jonathan and Taylor Bowser; as well as both of her children, Kelly Tincher and Brent (Aaryn Robinson) Tincher.



Christine was predeceased by her parents; and her three brothers, Raymond, Darrel and David Torrey.



A celebration of life service is being planned by the family and will be announced at a later date.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean, NY 14760.



