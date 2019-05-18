GREAT VALLEY - Mrs. Christine L. Freaney, 65, of Peth Road, Great Valley, died Thursday (May 16, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Aug. 28, 1953, in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Victor and Nancy Mighells Estes. She was married in 1973, in Franklinville, to Mr. James Freaney, who survives.
Mrs. Freaney graduated from Salamanca High School, Class of 1971.
She was a homemaker and a self-employed as a dog breeder, working out of her home for over 20 years.
Mrs. Freaney enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her home.
Surviving, besides her husband, are two sons, James R. Freaney Jr. and Joseph R. Freaney, both of Great Valley; a grandson, Joseph R. Freaney II, of Great Valley; two brothers, Victor Estes of Buffalo and Marion Estes of Little Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2019