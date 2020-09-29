1/1
Christine Marie Wilcox
ELDRED, Pa. - Christine Marie Wilcox, of Eldred, formerly of Georgia and Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.

Christine was born on Jan. 21, 1961, in Bradford, to parents, the late John T. Wilcox and Ann C. DeGolier Marsh. She was raised by her mother and caring step-father, Keith 'Duey' Marsh.

The greatest joy of her life was raising her son, Jordan Wilcox Jackson, who survives.

Christine enjoyed adventuring and traveling throughout the United States, while working for Northwest and Delta Airlines for 35 years.

She was a classroom aide, Boy Scout leader and church youth group leader to her son and friends. The neighborhood kids always wanted to be with "Aunt Chris."

Christine is survived by her parents, Ann and Duey Marsh; her son, Jordan; three sisters, Teresa (Dana) Shields, Lori (Bud) Moore of Eldred and Amy Marsh of South Carolina; a brother, Kurt (Tracy) Marsh of Tennessee; loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; brother, Joseph Marsh; and several aunts and uncles, for whom she cared for deeply.

Burial will be at St. Raphael's Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Christine's memory can be made to St. Raphael's Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Paul Sullivan, PO Box 109 Eldred, PA 16731; or to a charity organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Frame Funeral Home

September 29, 2020
Lynn McCullough
September 29, 2020
Thinking of all of you, Ann, Duey, Amy, Lori, Teresa, Kurt. Chris was a special and one-of-a-kind person. Just seeing her face in this picture brings back a flood of memories of time spent up Barden Brook. You are all in my thoughts and prayers-it hurts to lose a beautiful person like Chris.
Lynn Petruzzi McCullough
Friend
