COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Christine Neefe Baumann, 96, of Coudersport, died Tuesday (April 9, 2019).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Neefe Baumann.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday (April 12, 2019) at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Janis Yskamp will preside. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019