CATTARAUGUS - Christine S. Waugh, 90, of Cattaraugus, entered into rest Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
She was born Jan. 19, 1930, to the late Reginald and Maude Golden.
Christine was a graduate of Kensington High School in 1948. After graduation she worked as a secretary for a law firm in downtown Buffalo.
Christine married her high school sweetheart, Clifford J. Waugh, on Aug. 30, 1952, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Buffalo. Together, in 1971, they founded The Church of Corinth in Cattaraugus. When they began their evangelistic outreach, Christine became a viable part of the ministry which lasted for the next 47 years.
She worked as the secretary for the private school that they founded, Cattaraugus Christian Academy. She also performed many other duties as her husband's helpmate during and throughout their ministry.
Christine loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by two cherished daughters, Linda (Doug) Ackley and Diane (George) Lowry; six grandchildren, Charity, Israel and Seth Lowry, and JB, Chad and Chelsea Ackley; and seven great-grandchildren, George, Amira, Naomi, Cayla, Carleigh, Sebastian and Giana.
Christine was predeceased by her loving husband, Clifford J. Waugh; a sister, Ruth McCampbell; her brothers, Richard and Jack Golden; and a granddaughter, Elisabeth Lowry.
There was no public viewing, only a private ceremony at DiStasio Funeral Home in Cattaraugus. Interment is in Liberty Park Cemetery, also in Cattaraugus.
