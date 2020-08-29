OLEAN - Christopher Allan Winship, 35, of 106 S. Second St., died suddenly on Aug. 17, 2020, following a brief illness.
Chris was born on Sept. 16, 1984, in Olean, a son of Caryl and Gail Winship.
He formerly worked for HughesNet for a number of years.
Chris was a great son, father and friend and will be missed very much. He enjoyed working with a dremel tool; wood crafts; carving; walking pit bulls; and music. His favorite band was 3 Below Zero.
Chris is survived by his mother, Gail Winship; four children, Verrssai Donavan, Blayne Donavan, Trinity Winship and Accarius Winship; his best friend and loving fiancée, Diana Shaffer; a brother, Jerry (Samantha Hinz-St. Clair) St. Clair; a step-brother, Harold Corson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and several friends who called him family.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Caryl L. Winship on Aug. 26, 2012; and his former girlfriend. Leighann Russell.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of Epic Church, will officiate.
