1/
Christopher Allan Winship
1984 - 2020
{ "" }
OLEAN - Christopher Allan Winship, 35, of 106 S. Second St., died suddenly on Aug. 17, 2020, following a brief illness.

Chris was born on Sept. 16, 1984, in Olean, a son of Caryl and Gail Winship.

He formerly worked for HughesNet for a number of years.

Chris was a great son, father and friend and will be missed very much. He enjoyed working with a dremel tool; wood crafts; carving; walking pit bulls; and music. His favorite band was 3 Below Zero.

Chris is survived by his mother, Gail Winship; four children, Verrssai Donavan, Blayne Donavan, Trinity Winship and Accarius Winship; his best friend and loving fiancée, Diana Shaffer; a brother, Jerry (Samantha Hinz-St. Clair) St. Clair; a step-brother, Harold Corson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and several friends who called him family.

Chris was predeceased by his father, Caryl L. Winship on Aug. 26, 2012; and his former girlfriend. Leighann Russell.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of Epic Church, will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May the Lord give you strength during this time.
Ted Whitus
Friend
