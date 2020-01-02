|
OLEAN - Christopher M. Weller, of 128 N. Seventh St., passed away on Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Christopher was born on July 11, 1972, in Olean, and was a son of Paul H. and Elizabeth A. Pisconski Weller.
He was a 1991 graduate of Olean High School. Christopher worked as a cook at a number of places, including St. Bonaventure University; Century Manor; and the Seneca Allegany Casino, in Salamanca, for about eight years, when it opened.
He enjoyed bowling; playing darts; St. Louis Rams football; and LA Lakers basketball.
Christopher is survived by a brother, Eugene P. Weller of Olean; an uncle, Stephen D. (Valentina) Pisconski of Indianapolis, Ind.; two cousins, Amanda (Amber) Gray and their daughter, Paisley Gray, and Alexander (Breanne) Pisconski.
Christopher was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020