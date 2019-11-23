Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels
1963 - 2019
Christopher W. Moricca Obituary
OLEAN - Christopher W. Moricca, 56, of 123 S. Eighth St., passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at his home, after an extended illness.

Born October 17, 1963, in Olean, he was the son of Francis T. and Mary A. Hyland Moricca.

Chris was a 1982 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School, and graduated from St. Bonaventure University, with a degree in military history. While at St. Bonaventure, he studied a semester abroad at Trinity University in Dublin, Ireland. He was also a graduate of the St. Bonaventure ROTC program. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves, as an officer, for many years.

He worked as a sales representative, in the pharmaceutical business, for many years.

Chris enjoyed many hobbies, including model railroading; photography; cooking; and keeping an aquarium. He also loved German Shepherds, and considered them to be part of his family. He was a former parishioner of St. John's Church.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Moricca of Olean; three children, Michael (Grace Nichols) Moricca of Buffalo, Megan (Patrick Dubiel) Moricca of Tonawanda and Liam Moricca of Providence, R.I.; two sisters, Susan E. Moricca and Maryann (Greg) Landries, both of Olean; his very beloved niece and nephews, Katlyn Butinski, Dylan Butinski and Gregory Landries and his great-nephew, Maxwell Landries, all of Olean; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and two special friends, Mary Porter and Barbara Transue, both of Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis T. "Chic" Moricca.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.

Memorials if desired, may be made to an animal rescue shelter of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
