JAMESTOWN - Cindy L. White, 56, passed away peacefully Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, after a sudden illness.
Born Sept. 5, 1962, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of Aubrey R. and Lola Dianne Stoltz Wheaton Sr.
Cindy was a loving daughter, sister and aunt, and for many years was cared for by the staff at The Resource Center.
She had a true love for painting, and enjoyed the company of her pet guinea pig Fluffy. She also had a cute sense of humor and enjoyed teasing and flirting with men she would meet. She particularly enjoyed her weekly telephone calls to her sister Audrey and loved any outdoor expeditions, especially shopping. She treasured the time she spent with her nephew and his wife and great nephews as well. She was joyfully anticipating the birth of her third great nephew in October.
Surviving are a sister, Audrey (Rick) Pavia of Portville; a brother, Willy Wheaton of Allegany; a nephew, Shawn (Amanda) Pavia; two great-nephews, Shawn Jr. and Chase; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a nephew, Allen Pavia in 2008.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Sean Obergfell, pastor of Believer's Chapel in Allegany, will officiate. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 40 Rector St., New York, NY 10006; or to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019