OLEAN - Clair D. "Dutch" Osgood, of 125 S. Seventh St., passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and help from HomeCare & Hospice.
Dutch was born on April 27, 1945, in Olean, a son of Clair E. and Hilda G. Sweet Osgood. He was a life-long resident of Olean.
Dutch was a 1965 graduate of Olean High School. He worked for Clark Brothers for 43 years, retiring in 2008.
Dutch is a member of the Elks Club and Pulaski Club. He formerly attended the Calvary Baptist Church.
Dutch enjoyed the Buffalo Bills, playing sport "pools" and going to The Home Plate diner, on Sixth and West State Street, for breakfast or lunch.
Dutch is survived by a daughter, Terri L. (Christopher) Shoff of Olean; four grandchildren, Nicole L. (Greg) Bartchy of Sarver, Pa., Adam J. Spring and Joseph C. Shoff, both of Denver, Colo. and Jordan M. (Zach) Gerhard of Nashville, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Octavia Shoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Dutch was predeceased by his parents; and eight siblings, Leonard, Richard, Shields, John, Beatrice, Evelyn, William and Linda.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. today (Nov. 2, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Wesley Gilbert will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean.