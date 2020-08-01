SHORT TRACT - Clair James Luckey, of 10651 County Road 15, died Thursday (July 30, 2020) in Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1927, in the town of Granger, a son of the late Norris and Lora Voss Luckey. On Aug. 4, 1962, in Short Tract,, he married Mary Lou Phelps, who survives.
Clair was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1952 to 1954, a graduate of Fillmore Central School and a former carpenter for Houghton College.
He was a member of the former Lester E. Noble American Legion Post in Short Tract; the Short Tract United Methodist Church; the Short Tract Fire Department, since 1951; the Mooers Camp; and was the former president of the Short Tract Cemetery.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Jeff (Sarah) Luckey of Short Tract; a grandson, Dylan Luckey of Short Tract; a brother, Gerald Luckey of Short Tract; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Wilma Davies.
Family and friends may gather from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a fireman's service will be held at 7 p.m. Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) in Short Tract Cemetery. Paul Shea, assistant pastor of the Houghton Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Dee Victor Thomas Post 1155 of Fillmore. Burial will be in Short Tract Cemetery, Short Tract.
Memorials if desired, to Short Tract Fire Department, 10300 County Road 15, Fillmore, NY 14735 or the Short Tract United Methodist Church, PO Box 102, Fillmore, NY 14735.
