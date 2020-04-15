|
ELDRED, Pa. - Clara J. Bornheimer, 86, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 14, 1934, in Austin, she was a daughter of George and Alvina Kornacki Lininger.
Clara attended the Austin area schools and had resided in Port Allegany before moving to Eldred. She was a homemaker and a very appreciated mother and was a helpful and caring person to everyone.
Clara was a member of the Eldred Senior Center. She loved cooking for everyone and babysitting for her many grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Ricky (Laura) Bornheimer of Margate, Fla., Randy Bornheimer of Houtzdale and Scott (Patty) Bornheimer of Edinburg, Va.; four daughters, Kathleen (Kevin) Matteson of Eldred, Lori (Michael) Buchsenschutz of Maurertown, Va., Debbie (Brian) Haskins of Kissimmee, Fla. and Christine (Cristopher) Kahle of Chaumont, N.Y.; 20 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Fred Lininger of Palatka, Fla., Thomas (Roxy) Lininger of Wilcox and Kenneth (Margaret) Lininger of Clermont, Fla.; two sisters, Rita (Timothy) Kaylor of Eldred and Dorothy Holsopple of Emporium; and many nieces and nephews.
Clara was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lininger in 2012; and a sister, Marie Williams in 1983.
At the family's request a celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to the Eldred Senior Center.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020