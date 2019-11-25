|
FRIENDSHIP - Clarence L. Smith Sr., 84, of 4460 Route 275, passed away Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Nursing Facility, following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 26, 1934, in Niagara Falls, he was the son of William G. and Annabelle Sulfridge Smith. He was married to Aletha Irish, who predeceased him in 1995. Later he married Eva Cotton, who survives.
Clarence had resided most of his life in Niagara Falls. He grew up in Niagara Falls and attended the Niagara Falls school, receiving his GED at a later date. For many years, he was employed at Slawson's Lumber Co., in Hunt. Returning to Niagara Falls, he was a truck driver for a period of time, and later was a bus mechanic, for schools in Niagara Falls, retiring early in 1994 due to injuries suffered in his job.
Clarence enjoyed woodworking; listening to country music; watching westerns on TV; playing cards; fishing; and hunting. Most of all, he loved being with his family, and spending time with them.
He was a member of the Friendship United Methodist Church; the Friendship Senior Citizens Club; and the 4C's Citizens Club of Bolivar.
Surviving in addition to his wife Eva, is a son, Clarence L. Smith Jr. of Wellsville; stepsons, Bruce (Jeannie) Cotton of Avon and Brian (Rebecca) Cotton of Rochester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Marion Smith of Hamburg, Joan Smith of Cuba and Theresa Smith of Niagara Falls; four sisters, Penny McDaniels of Oakfield, Mabel Tomasine of Morristown, Tenn., Mary Mitchell of Jefferson City, Tenn. and Barbara Mullen of Oakfield; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Linda B. Brant; five brothers, Gordon Smith, Dennis Smith, George Smith, Kenny Smith and Norman Smith; two sisters, Margaret Mossholder and Ardella Tatro; two stepsons, Dean Cotton and Dale Cotton.
A funeral service will be held at a date to be announced at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. The Rev. Clara Wilder, pastor of the Friendship United Methodist Church will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019