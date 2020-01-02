Home

POWERED BY

Services
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
(585) 973-2071
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence L. Smith Obituary
FRIENDSHIP - Clarence L. Smith, 84, of 4460 Route 275, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at Cuba Memorial Hospital Nursing Facility.

Visitations will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2019 at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. A memorial funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Pastor Becky Worth, of the Friendship First United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -