FRIENDSHIP - Clarence L. Smith, 84, of 4460 Route 275, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at Cuba Memorial Hospital Nursing Facility.
Visitations will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2019 at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. A memorial funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Pastor Becky Worth, of the Friendship First United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020