Clement A. "Butch" Bokman
ALLEGANY - Clement A. "Butch" Bokman, of 1523 Four Mile Road, passed away on Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 12, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
