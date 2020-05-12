ALLEGANY - Clement A. "Butch" Bokman, of 1523 Four Mile Road, passed away on Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 12, 2020.