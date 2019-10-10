|
|
KILL BUCK - Mr. Clifford E. Baker Jr., 85, of Kill Buck, died Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 8, 2019) at home, following a long illness.
Born Aug. 7, 1934, in Ellicottville, he was the son of the late Clifford E. and Anna Butler Baker Sr. He was married on April 24, 1971, in Ellicottville, to the former Janet E. Calkins, who predeceased him June 9, 2017.
Mr. Baker was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
He had been employed as a machine operator with the former Philadelphia & Fancher Furniture Company for over 25 years, retiring in 1999. He had also been employed with Chevrolet in Tonawanda and the former AVM Signore in Ellicottville.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; country music; NASCAR; and watching the news. He also enjoyed working on cars and mowing and working in his yard.
Surviving are a daughter, Rosanna Baker of Kill Buck; a son, Clifford E. Baker III of Kill Buck; two stepdaughters, Linda Quinn and Donna (Jim) Quinn, both of Great Valley; four stepsons, Earl Lafferty and Robert Lafferty, both of Great Valley, Daniel (Diane) Lafferty of Salamanca and Dale Lafferty of Hinsdale; a sister, Carrie Mack of Ellicottville; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Shirley Lafferty; a sister, Margaret Y. Mack; and three brothers, Paul Baker, Clyde Baker and Edwin Baker.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Michael Lonto officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296 at the funeral home.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 10, 2019