|
|
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Clifford J. Brug, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at SpiriTrust The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg.
Born May 24, 1933, in Lackawanna, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edwin G. and Irene M. Gordon Brug. Former residents of Salamanca, N.Y. and Allegany, N.Y., Mr. and Mrs. Brug moved to Chambersburg, in 1999.
Clifford held a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's degree in professional engineering. He had been employed with the state of New York, as a civil engineer, for nearly 25 years, retiring in 1988.
He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, in Chambersburg, where he was a member of Adoration Committee, and assisted with the church offering. His hobbies included camping, genealogy and computers.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Taylor Brug, whom he married Dec. 27, 1971; eight children, Ellen Marie (Michael) Walsh, Timothy P. (Debbie) Brug, Mary Ann Brug, Catherine V. (James) Picklo, Michael G. (Sue) Brug, Kelly L. (Richard) Baxter, Benjamin B. Brug and Kirstin E. Brug; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann in 1970; and a grandson, Michael Timothy Walsh.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. today (Jan. 21, 2020) at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) by Rev. Richard Lyons, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
Memorial contributions in Clifford's memory, may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 21, 2020