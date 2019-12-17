|
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Clyde A. Clemons, 67, of 312 W. Academy St. passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital, in Coudersport, following a lengthy illness.
Born March 26, 1952, in Cuba, N.Y., he was the son of Clyde L. and Allene Williams Clemons. On March 31, 1972, in Ulysses, he married the former Jacalyn Lehman, who survives.
Clyde grew up in the Friendship, N.Y. and Richburg, N.Y. area, and attended Richburg Central School, Class of 1971. Following his schooling, he was employed at Motorola, in Arcade, for many years. Later he operated a black top roller machine, for the AL Blades Co., in Hornell. After that he returned to Motorola, in Arcade, and retired in 2000.
Clyde was a classic car enthusiast. He loved anything to do with old cars. He was especially fond of his 1965 Dodge Dart convertible, and would take it, and other cars, to car shows all over Western New York. He loved his family and spending time with them.
He was a member of the Street Classics Car Club of Olean.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jacalyn, are two sons, Gregory Clemons and Gerome Clemons, both of Olean; two daughters, Tina Griffin and Theresa Clemons, both of Olean; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudia Mount and Connie Clemons, both of Hornell; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde L. and Allene; a daughter, Elisha Clemons; a step-mother, Elizabeth Holliday Clemons; three sisters, Mary Lou Bell, Diane Clemons and Deborah Brewer.
Friends are invited for visitations from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at the Rehoboth Deliverance Church, 112 East Ave., Hornell, N.Y.. Funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Lucy LaVenture, of the Church of God in Christ, of Friendship, will officiate, assisted by the Rev. Connie Clemons, mother of the RD Church.
Private burial services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Friendship.
At Clyde's request, a summer memorial picnic is being planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Memorials may be made to Street Classics Car Club, 813 Buffalo St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019