|
|
NUNDA - Clyde Webster, of 9076 State Route 408, and a former resident of Fillmore, died Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) in the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Mount Morris.
He was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Hume, a son of the late Curtis and Arvena Morris Webster. He married Louise Dauber, who survives.
Clyde was a former construction worker for Cold Springs in Akron.
He enjoyed attending auctions and for the past five years he also enjoyed living with his granddaughter, Kylie (Adam) Cleveland, and spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is their son, Allen (Vicki) Webster of Dansville; a former daughter-in-law, Nancy McMurtry of Nunda; three granddaughters, Kylie (Adam) Cleveland of Nunda and Madison and Savana Webster, both of Dansville; two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Aubree Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Cecil Webster; a sister, Ida Curran; and a nephew, David Curran.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Sam Wolcott will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Brooks Hose Fire Department, P.O. Box 53, Fillmore, NY 14735; or Fillmore Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 16, 2019