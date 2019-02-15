CUBA - Cody W. Hollamby, of 4331 Haskell Road, passed away on Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) in Minneapolis, Minn.
Cody was born on Oct. 16, 1991, in Olean, and was a son of William R. and Tapatha A. Klingbeil Hollamby.
He attended Cuba Rushford Central School.
Cody worked for Ron Fries Tree Service, Burton's Market and A-1 Rent-All, before going to work for Payden Enterprises, where he had worked for the past year.
Cody is survived by his father, William (Michelle) Hollamby; his mother, Tapatha Hollamby; a son, Jackson William Francis; three siblings, Samuel Weston Hollamby, Zachariah M. Kaftan and Amani A. Kaftan; a maternal grandmother, Robin D. Klingbeil of Olean; paternal grandparents, Cheri (Larry) Howard of Portville and Gary J (Scott Ewing) Hollamby of Olean; aunts and uncles, Eric and Jodi Hollamby and Jennifer and Shaun Kinnaird; and many cousins, including his cousin, Cory Howard, who was a very special and supportive cousin to Cody.
Cody was predeceased by a maternal grandfather, George C. Klingbeil, on Aug. 21, 1990.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at which time funeral and committal services will be held. Burial will be in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuba Rushford Central School, c/o the Wildlife Program at CRCS Outdoors, 5476 Route 305 N., Cuba, NY 14727.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019