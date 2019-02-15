Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CUBA - Cody W. Hollamby, of 4331 Haskell Road, passed away on Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) in Minneapolis, Minn.



Cody was born on Oct. 16, 1991, in Olean, and was a son of William R. and Tapatha A. Klingbeil Hollamby.



He attended Cuba Rushford Central School.



Cody worked for Ron Fries Tree Service, Burton's Market and A-1 Rent-All, before going to work for Payden Enterprises, where he had worked for the past year.



Cody is survived by his father, William (Michelle) Hollamby; his mother, Tapatha Hollamby; a son, Jackson William Francis; three siblings, Samuel Weston Hollamby, Zachariah M. Kaftan and Amani A. Kaftan; a maternal grandmother, Robin D. Klingbeil of Olean; paternal grandparents, Cheri (Larry) Howard of Portville and Gary J (Scott Ewing) Hollamby of Olean; aunts and uncles, Eric and Jodi Hollamby and Jennifer and Shaun Kinnaird; and many cousins, including his cousin, Cory Howard, who was a very special and supportive cousin to Cody.



Cody was predeceased by a maternal grandfather, George C. Klingbeil, on Aug. 21, 1990.



Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at which time funeral and committal services will be held. Burial will be in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.



Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuba Rushford Central School, c/o the Wildlife Program at CRCS Outdoors, 5476 Route 305 N., Cuba, NY 14727. CUBA - Cody W. Hollamby, of 4331 Haskell Road, passed away on Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) in Minneapolis, Minn.Cody was born on Oct. 16, 1991, in Olean, and was a son of William R. and Tapatha A. Klingbeil Hollamby.He attended Cuba Rushford Central School.Cody worked for Ron Fries Tree Service, Burton's Market and A-1 Rent-All, before going to work for Payden Enterprises, where he had worked for the past year.Cody is survived by his father, William (Michelle) Hollamby; his mother, Tapatha Hollamby; a son, Jackson William Francis; three siblings, Samuel Weston Hollamby, Zachariah M. Kaftan and Amani A. Kaftan; a maternal grandmother, Robin D. Klingbeil of Olean; paternal grandparents, Cheri (Larry) Howard of Portville and Gary J (Scott Ewing) Hollamby of Olean; aunts and uncles, Eric and Jodi Hollamby and Jennifer and Shaun Kinnaird; and many cousins, including his cousin, Cory Howard, who was a very special and supportive cousin to Cody.Cody was predeceased by a maternal grandfather, George C. Klingbeil, on Aug. 21, 1990.Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at which time funeral and committal services will be held. Burial will be in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuba Rushford Central School, c/o the Wildlife Program at CRCS Outdoors, 5476 Route 305 N., Cuba, NY 14727. Funeral Home Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

646 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close