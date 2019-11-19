|
CUBA - Concetta Battistoni, 96, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at The Pines of Olean, where she had resided for the past three years.
Concetta was born in Buffalo on April 23, 1923, to Alphonso and Celesta Andreanna Calandra. On May 8, 1946, she married David Battistoni, who passed away July 25, 2007.
During World War II, Connie was employed by Curtiss Aircraft, building airplanes for the war effort. For many years, she worked with her husband at their store, Dave's Market, first in Buffalo, and later in Riceville. After she retired and moved to Cuba, Connie worked, and later volunteered, as an activity aide, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, retiring at age 91.
Connie loved to entertain her family, and was an excellent Italian-American cook. She made wonderful pizza.
She is survived by her son, David Jr. (Deborah); grandchildren, Gina (Brian) Fries, Joel and Jared (Mallory); great-grandchildren, Carter and Madeline Fries, Lucas Battistoni and Cecilia Battistoni.
Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Michael, Peter, Rocco, Joseph, Dominic and Paul; and her sisters, Anne Kriedeman and Nancy Nicotra.
There will be a private family celebration of Connie's life. Memorials can be made to Cuba Memorial Hospital's Activity Department.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019