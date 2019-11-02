|
BROOKVILLE, Pa. - Constance A. "Connie" Metrovich, 86, a guest at McKinley Health Center, Brookville, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Penn Highlands Hospital, Brookville, on Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019).
She was born on March 3, 1933, in Emporium, Pa., the daughter of Peter Metrovich and Twila Shanley Metrovich.
Connie was a 1951 graduate of Salamanca (N.Y.) High School. She worked at Kinters Dept. Store in Olean, and also at St. Francis Hospital, in Olean, to help pay her for schooling. She received her bachelor of science in education, in 1975, at the State University of New York College at Fredonia, N.Y. She also attended Bonaventure University in Olean.
After 24 years she retired as a first grade school teacher, from the Hinsdale Elementary School, in Hinsdale, N.Y. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church, in Olean, and a member of the New York Teachers Association.
Connie was a woman who was fun-loving and enjoyed life. She loved to travel to see and visit with her relatives, her friends and their families. After retiring, she moved to Chautauqua Lake, N.Y.
She is survived by her cousins, Janice Sain of Brookville and Fran Kirkland of Hallton, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. today (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, with a service to follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dennis Johnson, presiding.
Internment will take place in the Thayer Memorial Cemetery, in Ridgway.
Memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home, in Brookville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2019