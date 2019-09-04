|
ORLANDO, Fla. - Constance "Connie" Garvey, 82, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born June 8, 1937, in Wellsville, N.Y., to the late Bernard and Agnes Casey Gibbs. On June 23, 1956, in the Immaculate Conception Church, in Wellsville, she married William H. Garvey Jr., who predeceased her July 31, 2019.
Connie was a 1955 graduate of Wellsville High School.
She was an avid bridge player, golfer and a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, in both New York and Florida.
In 1985, she and Bill moved to Orlando to be closer to their immediate family. In Orlando, Connie worked for the Orange County Clerk of Courts, Mental Health Division, retiring in 2000.
Connie loved her grandchildren and following in her mom's tradition and loved being called Nanny. She enjoyed spending time with family, and celebrated the holidays with special events for every gathering.
Connie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Nicoloff of Orlando, Diana (Michael) Jackson of Sebastian and Sheila (Mark) Brandes of Titusville; two grandchildren, Casey (Christopher) Poulos of Orlando and Chad (Cristina) Nicoloff of Smyrna, Ga; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Nicholas Poulos and Noah and Emma Kate Nicoloff; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard and Robert Gibbs; and her sisters, Joanne Daniels and Patricia Graves.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave. in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in church at 11 a.m. following visitation. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the at alz.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019