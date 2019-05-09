WESTFIELD, Pa. - Cora Jane Wilson, 89, of Westfield, died Tuesday (May 7, 2019) in her daughter's home.
Born July 19, 1929, in Genesee, she was the daughter of James Halsey and Mary M. Owlett Graham. On June 5, 1965, in Lakehurst, N.J., she married Alvin B. Wilson, who predeceased her on Oct. 16, 2014.
She was employed Grant's Department Store in Olean, N.Y. and Toms River, N.J.
Cora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Amvets Auxiliary.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Lovel of Westfield; two grandchildren, Glenn (Jodie) Lovel and Melinda (Joseph Hanes) Lovel; a brother, Henry (Anita) Graham of Tioga; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Howard J. Graham; and a son-in-law, John Lovel.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday (May 10, 2019) at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. The Rev. Gene Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2019