RANDOLPH - Cora Joyce Bedell, 4 month old daughter of Kyle Glen and Amy Renay Maedl Bedell of School Street, Randolph, passed away, Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a walk-through visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
The full obituary will be in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.