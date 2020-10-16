RANDOLPH - Cora Joyce Bedell, four-month-old daughter of Kyle Glen and Amy Renay Maedl Bedell of School Street, Randolph, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Cora was born Friday, June 12, 2020, in Rochester.
There are some things that words can never properly say, things that never make any sense. Cora fought so very hard since the minute she was born. She fought through the NICU in Rochester, the CICU for recovery after her two liver surgeries, and then all the way to Pittsburgh, where she fought through major heart surgery.
There are so many things that a baby should not have to endure in her short four months that she seemingly handled with the grit, determination and with a stern eye, and especially every time a doctor or nurse would come in her room. Cora spoke with her eyes, as she could not cry. Those big beautiful eyes that could stare into a person's soul. Cora was loved deeply by her family, friends and her Godparents, Craig and Amy Bedell.
In addition to her parents, Kyle and Amy, she is survived by a brother, Johnathan Ray Bedell; sister, Adalyn Jeanie Bedell; maternal grandparents, Raymond T. Maedl; paternal grandparents, John C. and Joyce M. Hulton Bedell; maternal great-grandparents, Raymond and Lori Prenatt Maedl Sr. and Richard Faulkner; and paternal great-grandfather, Calvin C. Bedell; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cora was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Jeanie L. Faulkner Maedl; great-grandmother, Jean Brundage Faulkner; paternal grandparents, Norma J. McCormick Bedell and Glen and Virginia Grover Hulton; as well as a cousin, Harrison Rhett Botta.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. today (Oct. 17, 2020) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph. Funeral services will be held privately for the family with the Rev. W. Mike Trenchard officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Cora's memory be made to Kallies Krusade, P.O. Box 244, Falconer, NY 14733; or to the Randolph Free Library, 26 Jamestown St., Randolph, NY 14772. In addition to these deserving causes, please consider the many local organizations in the Randolph and Little Valley communities that have helped support our family on this journey. Your compassion has been greatly appreciated, and it will never be forgotten.
