Corrine Kenyon
OLEAN - Corrine Kenyon, of 1026 Buffalo St., passed away on Friday (June 12, 2020) at her home, following a lengthy illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.
