WELLSVILLE - Corrine Whitfield Mathern, 92, formerly of 44 Fassett Lane, passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 17, 1927, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Harold and Eva Marjorie Barth Hunt. On June 1, 1949, in Las Vegas, Nev., she married James H. Whitfield, who predeceased her on Aug. 3, 1974. On May 19, 1979, in Allentown, she married James Mathern, who predeceased her on June 11, 2001.
"Corky" was raised in Tarrytown and Wellsville, and resided in California, from 1945 to 1957. She then moved to Allentown, and resided there from 1957 to 1979. She and Jim then moved to their home on Fassett Lane, in Wellsville. In October 2018, she moved to Manor Hills Assisted Living, and in April 2019 she moved to Cuba Memorial Hospital, until her death on Feb 17.
She assisted her sister, Gertrude Palmer Peaslee, at Palmer's Grocery Store, in Allentown, for many years.
She was a member of the Allentown United Methodist Church, and was very active with the Allentown Little League, from 1961-1971. She was an avid sports fan, especially rooting on her Buffalo Bills.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing and attending classic car shows with their award-winning Volkswagen Karman Ghia. She also enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and neighborhood friends.
Corky is survived by her son, William (Cathleen) Whitfield of Scio; four granddaughters, Jennifer (Steven) Turybury of Wellsville, Theresa (Rachel) Kelly of Ontario, Canada, Meghan (Tony) Washer of Wellsville and Caitlin Whitfield of Scio; a great-grandson, Evan Turybury; four great-granddaughters, Makenzie Turybury, Emma Washer, Madelyn Washer and Hannah Washer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a son, James H. Whitfield Jr.; six sisters and four brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Ken Thursam, Gertrude and Raymond Peaslee, Geraldine and Louis Morin, and Helyne and Charles Remmel; twin sisters, Dorothy and Rose Hunt (age 1); and a brother, Harold Hunt Jr.
The family is honoring Corky's wish of no visitation. A private burial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials in Corky's name may be made to the Allentown United Methodist Church or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2020