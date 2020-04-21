Home

WAYNESBORO, Va. - Cory J. Maine, 49, formerly of Olean, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020.

Cory was born March 3, 1971, in Olean, and was a son of Russell and Mary Ellen Maine Sr.

Cory was a self-employed masonry contractor, specializing in brick and cultured stone.

He enjoyed fishing; hunting; kayaking; and canoeing. Cory loved to barbecue chicken in large quantities. He had a love for restoring antique items, but he truly loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and his nephew, Sean Maine, who was like a son to him.

Cory is survived by his wife, Daisy Maine; daughters, Erica Martin and Emily Martin; son, Elam Maine; grandson, Rowan Almarode; brothers, Chuck Maine and Jeffery J. Maine.

Cory was predeceased by his sister, Kimberly Maine on July 13, 2012; and his father, Russell Maine Sr. on Oct. 11, 2017.

A public memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh- Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
