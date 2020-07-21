Waynesboro, Va. - Cory J. Maine, 49, formerly of Olean, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020.
Cory was born March 3, 1971, in Olean, N.Y., and was a son of Russell and Mary Ellen Maine Sr.
Cory was a self-employed masonry contractor, specializing in brick and cultured stone.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and canoeing. Cory loved to barbecue chicken in large quantities. He had a love for restoring antique items, but he truly loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and his nephew, Sean Maine, who was like a son to him.
Cory is survived by his wife, Daisy Maine; daughters, Erica Martin, Emily Martin; a son, Elam Maine; grandson, Rowan Almarode; brothers, Chuck Maine and Jeffery J. Maine.
Cory was predeceased by his sister, Kimberly Maine on July 13, 2012; and his father, Russell Maine Sr. on Oct. 11, 2017.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at the Epic Church, 401 W. Henley St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Please use precautions, including wearing a mask, during your visit.