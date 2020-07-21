1/1
Cory J. Maine
1971 - 2020
Waynesboro, Va. - Cory J. Maine, 49, formerly of Olean, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020.

Cory was born March 3, 1971, in Olean, N.Y., and was a son of Russell and Mary Ellen Maine Sr.

Cory was a self-employed masonry contractor, specializing in brick and cultured stone.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and canoeing. Cory loved to barbecue chicken in large quantities. He had a love for restoring antique items, but he truly loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and his nephew, Sean Maine, who was like a son to him.

Cory is survived by his wife, Daisy Maine; daughters, Erica Martin, Emily Martin; a son, Elam Maine; grandson, Rowan Almarode; brothers, Chuck Maine and Jeffery J. Maine.

Cory was predeceased by his sister, Kimberly Maine on July 13, 2012; and his father, Russell Maine Sr. on Oct. 11, 2017.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at the Epic Church, 401 W. Henley St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Please use precautions, including wearing a mask, during your visit.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Epic Church
JUL
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Epic Church
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
