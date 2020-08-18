LOCKPORT - Crystal A. King, 86, of the town of Lockport, formerly of North Tonawanda and Olean, entered into rest on Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) while at the Niagara Hospice House in Lockport.



Born in Olean, on April 12, 1934, daughter of the late Archie and Crystal Cunningham Freeman.



Crystal had been employed as a nurses aide at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



She was a member of All Saints Parish, on Church Street, in Lockport, and was employed full-time, until the age of 72. She loved reading, knitting and hook rugs.



Survivors include six children, Kathleen (deceased Gerald) Failing of Wheatfield, John B. (Rose) King III of Niagara Falls, Pamela (deceased Kevin) Janda of Niagara Falls, Peggy (Dennis) Redick of Cambria, Steven (Colleen) King of Sparks, Nev. and Brenda King of Cambria; 13 grandchildren, with two that are deceased; 17 great-grandchildren. Crystal is the youngest of ten, with only one brother surviving, Alex Freeman of Bradford, Pa.



Crystal was formerly married to her husband of 28 years, and father of her six children, John B. King, Jr. who preceded her in death.



A memorial service will take place at St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, with Father Melfi, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



Arrangements were with the DuBois Funeral Home, Wheatfield.

