Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
633 Linwood Ave.
Olean, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
633 Linwood Ave.
Olean, NY
View Map
Crystle F. Scutt Bryde


1928 - 2019
Crystle F. Scutt Bryde Obituary
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Crystle F. Scutt Bryde, formerly of Lake Wales and Dutch Hill Road, Fillmore, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) in Rucki Hospice Home, in Zephyrhills.

Crystle was born on May 6, 1928, in Fillmore, and was the daughter of Raymond and Lulu Warner Vincent. On Feb. 21, 1948, in the Fillmore Wesleyan Church, she married Leonard W. Scutt Sr., who predeceased her Nov. 2, 2000. She remarried in 2001, in Dimondale, Mich., to Leslie Bryde, who predeceased her March 24, 2017.

Crystle was a 1946 graduate of Fillmore Central School.

She loved her flowers and garden. Crystle was an avid reader and played the piano by ear. She was a member of the Fillmore Wesleyan Church, where she sang in the choir; played piano; and taught Sunday School. In 1988, Crystle and Leonard moved to Lake Wales, where they attended the Lake Wales Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

Crystle is survived by two daughters, Nancy A. (Dr. Emmett C.) Harrington of Vero Beach, and Cheryl R. (The Rev. Dr. Ronald V.) Isaman of Olean, N.Y.; a son, Leonard W. (Laurie) Scutt Jr. of Zephyrhills; two stepsons, Willam Bryde and Raymond (Linda) Bryde, both of Charlotte, Mich.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, Crystle was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela Sue Scutt in 1954; a grandson, Chad Clark in 2017; her two brothers, Rev. Marion and Eli Vincent; two sisters, Matilda Linney and Gloria Panton; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Connie and Robert Whitford.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Ronald Isaman will officiate. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery, in Belfast.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gulfside Center for Hospice Care, Rucki Hospice Home, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639-9978.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.,646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
