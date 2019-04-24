HORSEHEADS - Cynthia Kay Benjamin, 65, of Horseheads, passed away Thursday (April 18, 2019) at Elcor Nursing Home, Horseheads, after an illness.
Born Sept. 7, 1953, in Alabama, she was a daughter of Donald H. and Anna Kincaid Benjamin. She was raised by her grandfather Leon W. Benjamin, who predeceased her.
She loved collecting purses and coloring.
She is survived by an aunt, Hope Benjamin of Cuba; two cousins, Gary (Linda) Botens and Jan (Mark) Thompson, both of Cuba; and other numerous cousins in the area.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 27, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Becky Worth will officiate. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rinkerfuneral home.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 24, 2019