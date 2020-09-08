1/
Cynthia P. "Cindy" Jemison
STEAMBURG - Cynthia P. "Cindy" Jemison, 62, of West Perimeter Road, Steamburg, passed away Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at home, while under the care of Home Care and Hospice.

She was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Jamestown, the daughter of the late Myron Charles Bova and Ruth Jimerson Bova.

Cindy was a graduate of Salamanca High School, and had been employed by the Seneca Nation of Indians, as an administrative assistant in the Utilities Department.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Wolf Clan.

She is survived by three sons, Ansley (Amanda) Jemison of Ithaca, Drew Williams of Salamanca and Brett Williams of Little Valley; four grandchildren, Elsie Mae Jemison, Toran Ansley Jemison and Selena Sanchez, all of Ithaca, and Kendrick Michael Williams of Steamburg; four siblings, Judy Jimerson, Charlene John, Sharon (Jerome) Atwood and David (Doreen Sherlock) Bova, all of Steamburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Patricia Bova-John.

As per Cindy's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A private graveside service was held Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.

To leave condolences, log onto vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
14 Church St
Randolph, NY 14772
(716) 358-5583
