WELLSVILLE - D. Maxine Simons, 88, of South Main Street passed away on Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in Wilmington, N.C.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Erie, Pa., to the late Max and Evalina Brown Filler. On July 22, 1950, she married William "Bill" Simons, who predeceased her on Sept. 17, 1993.
Maxine was a lifelong resident of the area who graduated from Andover Central High School.
She was a stay-at-home mom, who was involved in her husband's agricultural enterprises. In addition to raising six children, they raised chickens, corn, beans and cabbage. Eventually they started Simons (known to the family as The Stand) on South Main Street, where they sold fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers.To this day, The Stand is still in operation as Bob's Market, where Maxine could still be found helping out.
She was a member of the former Wellsville Lioness Club, and currently was a member of the Grace United Church of Wellsville.
Maxine will be remembered as a loving and supportive mother and grandmother, who was always happy, with a positive outlook on everything.
Survivors include a long time companion, Bob Dunham; two sons, David (Beth) Simons of Orchard Park and Gary (Kristin) Simons of Dunwoody, Ga.; three daughters, Carol (Bernie) Markwica of Elba, Joyce (Jim) Crittenden of Henrietta and Gail (Jeff) Swarthout of Penfield; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, James, Steve, Tim, Joe, Kim, Emily, Derek, Britney, Michael and Anna; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Schoonover; two sisters, Barbara Velasquez and Corinne Tucker; several nieces and nephews; Bob's family, Yvonne, Ann, Laura, Bill, Rob and David; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Carl Schoonover; two sons, James and Donnie; and a daughter-in-law, Amy.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) in the J. W. Embser Funeral Home, in Wellsville. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in the Grace United Church of Wellsville, with Rev. Diane Cox, presiding. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Memorial donations in her name, may be made to the Donald Simons Memorial Scholarship, Alfred State College Development Fund, Alfred State College, Alfred, NY 14808 or to the Grace United Church of Wellsville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020