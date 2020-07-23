1/1
Daisy M. Elliott
1935 - 2020
GENESEE, Pa. - Daisy M. Elliott, 84, of Genesee, died Wednesday (July 22, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, N.Y.

Born Aug. 16, 1935, in Genesee, she was the daughter of George A. and H. Ione Easton Haskins. On March 30, 1952, in Genesee, she married John O. Elliott, who predeceased her Feb. 21, 1982.

Daisy was a self-employed hairdresser and a lifelong area resident.

Surviving are two sons, William A. (Deborah) Elliott and Timothy J. (Denise) Elliott, both of Genesee; seven grandchildren, Aaron Elliott, Kathaleen Greenman, Aarol Elliott, Jason Bundy, Derrick Elliott, Jamie Williams and Sarah Daniels; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James A. (Pauline) Haskins of Parker, Fla. and William I. (Mary Jane) Haskins of Ulysses; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Rosetta Haskins; two brothers, George Lee Haskins and Donald Richard Haskins; and a grandson, John R. Harvey Jr.

Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, with funeral services following at 4 p.m. CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines apply. Rev. Cameron Cowburn and Rev. Mel Ternes will co-officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Bible Church, 1735 Grover Hollow Road, Genesee, PA 16923; or Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Gold Church
JUL
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Gold Church
