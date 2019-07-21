Dale A. Conway

PAINTED POST - Dale A. Conway, age 80, of Painted Post, passed away peacefully Thursday (July 18, 2019) at home, with his loving wife at his side.



Dale was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Wellsville. He is the son of Ralph and Anna M. (Oliver) Conway.



He married Linda Conway on Dec. 2, 1995.



Dale was loved by all for his quick wit and love of laughter. He was a dedicated volunteer all of his life, most recently for the American Red Cross.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Conway; daughters, Carol Dean of Bolivar, Connie (Mark) Miller of Allegany and Marianne (Robert) Funnell of Savona; sons, Greg (Wendy) Conway of Apex, N.C. and Robert (Kristin) Conway of Fairport; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Dale was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley R. (Presher) Conway.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's name to The Finger Lakes Chapter of the American Red Cross, 11371 LPGA Dr., Corning, NY 14830.



Services will be held at the discretion of the family. Burial will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.



Dale's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019